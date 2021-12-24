Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Woody’s Pet Food Deli is recalling its Raw Cornish Hen pet food with Supplements for possible Salmonella contamination. There is nothing in the recall statement about whether or not any pet or human illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Woody’s Pet Food Deli of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The product was distributed in the company’s retail stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Woodbury, cities that are all located in Minnesota. The recalled items are Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen with Supplements that is packaged in 5 pound plastic tubs. The PLU Code is 5230 and the expiration date is 11/20/22. Also recalled is the same product that is packaged in 15 ounce plastic containers. The PLU number on that product is 1652, and the expiration date is 11/20/22.

This recall is a result of FDA sampling and a consumer complaint about another product. Testing found that a sample of that product contained Salmonella bacteria.

Salmonella can affect pets eating the product and humans who touch the food and who pet their dogs and also handle items in the animal’s environment. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic with diarrhea that may be bloody. Some pets experience fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. Pets that appear perfectly healthy can still shed the pathogen in their feces.

Since pets excrete this pathogen in their feces, it is very important to clean your animal’s feces in yards or parks where other people and animals can be exposed. Thoroughly wash your hands after handling this product and cleaning potentially contaminated items and surfaces.

Stop feeding this pet food to your animal immediately. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. The company’s stores are closed from December 25, 2021 to January 3, 2021.