Abbott Nutrition Recalls Ready to Feed Liquid Infant Formula

Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain bottles of ready to feed liquid infant formula because a small percentage of those products, which are less than 1% of the recalled amount, have bottle caps that may not have sealed properly. That could result in spoilage and could cause symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The recalled product brands include Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. The products included in the recall were manufactured at the company’s facility in Columbia, Ohio.

The recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported. The recall does not include ny other liquid or powdered formula brands or other nutrition products produced by Abbott Nutrition. It also does not include any amino acid-based formulas or metabolic nutrition formula. And this recall is not excepted to affect the overall infant formula supply in this country.

These recalled ready to feed liquid infant formulas were distributed mainly to hospitals and some doctors’ offices and retailers in the United States, including Puerto Rico. One lot of these products was sent to Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Croix and St. Thomas, and two lots were sent to Canada, Curacao, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The notice satiates, “Abbott is continuing production of Similac 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter Ready-to-Feed liquid formula products for hospitals and healthcare providers’ offices on a different production line. Similac infant formula will continue to be produced in alternative product sizes and formats for delivery to retail locations, in addition to increased production throughout our global manufacturing network.”

To see if the product you may have in your home is included in this recall, visit the company’s recall notice page. If your product is included in this recall, do not feed it to your child. Throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.If you have questions or concerns about your child’s health, contact your pediatrician.