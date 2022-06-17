Acetaminophen Recalled For Non Child Resistant Packaging

by

There brands of acetaminophen are being recalled because the bottles do not meet the child resistant packaging requirement, posing a risk of poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Child resistant packaging is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. No incidents or injuries have been reported in relation to any of these recalls. The first two recalls are for acetaminophen produced by Aurohealth.

The first recall is for Walgreens Acetaminophen. About 137,300 bottles were sold nationwide from October 2021 through April 2022. The recalled product is Walgreens, Easy Open for Adults, Pain Reliever, Acetaminophen, 500 mg, Fever Reducer, Extra Strength, 150 caplets. The UPC number is 311917218090. The lot numbers with expiration date Nov-2022 are: P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689, P2100747, and P2100859, and the lot number with expiration date Jan-2023 is P2200050.

The second recall is for Kroger Acetaminophen. About 25,660 bottles were sold nationwide at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food and Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores from December 2021 through March 2022.

The red, white, and yellow label states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Arthritis Pain, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650 mg, 225 extended-release tablets. The UPC number is 0004126001284. The lot numbers with expiration date Aug-2023 are P2100890, P2100891, and P2100992. The lot number with expiration date Apr-2023 is P2101010.

Finally, Kroger Acetaminophen produced by Sun Pharma is recalled. About 34,660 bottles are included in this recall. The red, white, and gray label states Kroger, Acetaminophen, Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650mg, Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 100 caplets. The UPC number is 0004126001287 and the batch codes are AC45463, AC38213, or AC30682. This product was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food and Drug, Fry’s Marketplace, Fry’s Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Smith’s, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from October 2021 through March 2022.

If you purchased any of these products, immediately move them to a safe place out of the reach of children. Contact the stores for information about how to properly dispose of these products and get a full refund.