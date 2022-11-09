Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Undeclared Methanol

by

Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer is being recalled because it contains undeclared methanol, which should not be in hand sanitizer. There have been no reports of injury, illness, or other adverse events related to this recall. The recalling firm is Adam’s Polishes LLC of Thornton, Colorado. The FDA found that one lot of the hand sanitizer contained methanol. The other lots are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who accidentally ingests methanol is at risk for methanol poisoning. Methanol can cause serious illness and death, include seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, coma, and death.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are unavailable. The Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer is packaged in 4 ounce, 8 ounce, 16 ounce, and one gallon bottles. The 4 ounce, 8 ounce, and 16 ounce sizes are in spray bottles, while the gallon containers are jugs.

The lot numbers of the recalled products include 133470, 133471, 133472, 133473, 133474, 133475, 133476, 133477, 133478, 133479, 133480, 133481, 133482, 133483, 137731, 137732, 137733, 137734, 139322, and 143327. The hand sanitizer was distributed nationwide in the U.S. to internet customers from June 2020 through March 2022.

Adam’s Polishes is notifying customers by email. If you purchased this product in those sizes, with any of those lot numbers, do not use it. You should discard it according to your county or city’s hazardous waste disposal program. Do not throw it away in the garbage. You can then email Adam’s polishes with a request for a credit, by including a picture of the bottle with the lot number.

If you have had an adverse reaction related to this product, see your doctor. Then you can report the problem to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.