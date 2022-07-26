AIVIA Whey Protein Replacement Shakes Recalled For Milk

by

AIVIA Whey Protein Meal Replacement Shakes are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the issue. The recalling firm is Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. of Spanish Fork, Utah.

The recalled product is AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement shakes that is available in two flavors. The first is Chocolate flavor, sold in 1.35 pound packages. The lot number, expiration date, and batch number combinations are: 001244188 19-May-23 10053964, 001247878 8-Jun-23 10054936, 001284080 16-Jan-24 10062979, and 001285198 25-Jan-24 10063351. The Vanilla Beans flavor is packaged in 1.33 pound packages. The lot number, expiration date, and batch number combinations are 001244906 20-May-23 10053968, 001247962 10-Jun-23 10054939, and 001283964 13-Jan-24 10062695.

These items were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022 throughout the United States. They were sold through direct to consumer online sales and also through independent distributors who sold the product online or at independent health food stores.

If you bought either of these products with those specific lot, and batch numbers and expiration dates and cannot consume milk for any reason, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. You can also contact the company about this problem.