Amazon Go Asian Chicken Salad Sold in WA Recalled For Salmonella

Amazon Go Asian Chicken Salad that was sold in one Amazon Go retail location in Washington is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The salad was made with Jif peanut butter that is recalled. Some types of that peanut butter are linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states. No confirmed reports of illnesses have been linked to this specific product.

The recalled product was produced between May 11, 2022 and May 23, 2022. The salad is packaged in 14.5 ounce plastic clamshell containers that are labeled “Super Asian Chicken Salad,” with a “Best Thru” date of May 16 through June 3, 2022. The product has the establishment number “P-214” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the company that the salad dressing component of this ready-to-eat salad was made with recalled Jif peanut butter.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home refrigerators. Please check your fridge carefully to see if you bought this Amazon Go Asian Chicken Salad. If you did, do not eat it, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick.

You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take 12 hour to three days to appear. Most people suffer from headache, chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that is bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.