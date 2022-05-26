Jif Salmonella Outbreak Case Count Rises to 16 Sick, 2 Hospitalized

by

The Jif Salmonella outbreak case count has risen to 16 sick with two hospitalized according to the CDC. Those patients live in 12 states. Many types of Jif peanut butter have been recalled, along with ten secondary recalls. There is one more patient each in the states of Missouri and North Carolina since the last CDC update.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Missouri (2), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), North Carolina (2), Texas (2), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than one year to 85 years. Of nine people who gave information to investigators, two have been hospitalized. Illness onset dates range from February 19, 2022 through May 2, 2022.

This Jif Salmonella outbreak will likely grow. And the number of ill persons is probably much larger than the number reported so far, simply because so many people who have Salmonella infections do not see a doctor.

Of ten people interviewed, all ten said they ate peanut butter the week before they got sick. And nine of those ten people reported eating Jif peanut butter. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Senftenberg was found in a 2010 environmental sample taken at the J.M. Smucker Company’s facility in Lexington, Kentucky where the peanut butter was produced.

Peanut butter has a long shelf life, so even though the recalls has been issued, these products are probably still in consumers’ homes. Check your pantry carefully and if you have any of these items, throw them away immediately, even if no one has been ill. Wash the area with soap and water, and wash your hands after cleaning.

Call your doctor if you have been experiencing the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection and have signs of dehydration, such as dry mouth and throat; you have a fever over 102°F and diarrhea; if you have bloody diarrhea, have diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t improving; or are vomiting so much you can’t keep liquids down. You may be part of this Jif Salmonella outbreak.