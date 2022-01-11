Angel Formula Infant Formula Recalled For Possible Health Risks

by

Angel Formula Infant Formula is being recalled for possible health risks because it does not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements the FDA has established for that type of product. It is marketed as infant formula, which has very specific requirements for nutrients. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. This product is a powdered “mylk” (milk) alternative. The recalling firm is Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan.

The FDA tested the product and found that the iron, sodium, and potassium content was well over the maximum amounts allowed for this type of formula. That could lead to iron overload or electrolyte imbalance. In addition, the formula did not have vitamin D. A deficiency in that vitamin can lead to rickets, which is a softening and weakening of bones.

The Angel Formula Infant Formula is sold in 16 ounce plastic bottles. The labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. The product was shipped beginning in February 2019. It was sold through the company’s retail store in Detroit, Michigan and nationwide through online sales at th company’s web site. All units that are currently in distribution are being recalled.

All parents and caregivers who bought this product should immediately discontinue use. You can throw the formula away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have been feeding this product to your child and are concerned about any health effects, contact your health care provider.