Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Benzene

Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer is being recalled because it contains benzene. No reports of adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Salon Technologies International, Inc. in Orlando, Florida.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. People are exposed to benzene through inhalation, consumption, or through the skin. Depending on the level of exposure and duration, benzene can cause leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and other life-threatening blood disorders.

This product is used to help reduce bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The recalled product is 512 bottles of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer that is packaged in bottles. The size of the bottle was not supplied. The product is a gel. The lot number on the label is 1166A, and the expiration date is 6/18/2023 (June 18, 2023). Firm lab testing found the benzene in the hand sanitizer.

The company has arranged for the return of all recalled products and has notified its distributors by email. If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can discard it according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system. Do not throw it away in the garbage.

If you have used this product and have experienced any adverse effects, see your doctor. You can report the problems to the FDA using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System, either online or through regular mail.