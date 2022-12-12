Art of Green Laundry Detergent Recalled For Bacteria

by

Art of Green Laundry Detergent is being recalled because it can contain bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection if it is inhaled, comes through the eyes, or gets into the body through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by this pathogen. No incidents or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is AlEn USA of Houston, Texas. The detergent was manufactured in Mexico.

The recall is for Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent what is packaged in 100 ounce bottles. Also included in this recall is Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent that is packaged in 100 ounce bottles and also in 33.8 ounce pouches. The UPC numbers for these products are on the back label near the barcode. The date codes are on the cap for the 100 ounce bottles or back left corner for the pouches. All products have “Art of Green” printed on the front of the label.

For the Art of Green Free and Clear detgergent, the UPC number is 4315204860 and the date code is LOT M 220315. For the Art of Green Zen laundry detergent in the 100 ounce bottles, the UPC number is 4315204850 and the date code is LOT M 220314. For the Art of Green Zen laundry detergent in the 33.8 ounce pouches, the UPC number is 4315204874 and the date codes are LOT Q 220324, LOT Q 220325, LOT Q 220326, or LOT Q 220328.

These products were sold at Save Mart, Lucky, and Food Max regional stores, and also online at Amazon from April 2022 through October 2022 for between $6.00 and $25.00.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can return the product to the store where you bought it, or contact the firm for a refund. If you dispose of the bottle, close the bottle tightly and put it into a secure trash can. Do not empty the product before throwing it away.