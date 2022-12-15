by

The FDA is advising restraints and consumers to avoid potentially contaminated oysters from Harvest Area TX 1 in Galveston, Texas. The culprit is norovirus. Last week, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services revealed that an outbreak linked to those oysters has sickened dozens of people in Florida and Texas.

The oysters were harvested between November 17, 2022 and December 7, 2022 from that harvest area and were distributed to restaurants and retailers in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Other states may have also received the oysters. The harvest information should be on the packaging.

Texas officials issued a recall order for all of those oysters on December 8, 2022 and informed the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference about the problem. Other states have also initiated recall procedures. Trace forward investigations are being conducted.

Restaurants should not sell or serve these oysters, and consumers should not eat them. The oysters should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Norovirus can make people of all ages sick. The most common symptoms of a norovirus infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, and may include headache, body aches, and fever. People usually get sick within 12 to 48 hours after eating food that is contaminated with this very contagious virus. And most people recover on their own without medical attention.

If you ate these oysters and have been ill, you can report an adverse event to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System. If you are experiencing symptoms of dehydration, which include a dry mouth, decrease in urination, and feeling dizzy when standing up, contact your doctor.