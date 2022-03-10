Bantam Classic Bagels Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Bantam Classic Bagels are being recalled because one production lot may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that are is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC of Newark, New Jersey.

The recalled product is Bantam Classic Bagels with the production lot number 12031. The product is stuffed with cream cheese. An incorrect item was placed in the carton, that contained an undeclared egg allergen. The recalled product has a best by date of May 27, 2023. This date has been printed on the left side of the carton and on the top of the bag. No other Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC or Bantam Bagels products are affected by this recall.

If you purchased this product with that specific lot number and expiration date, and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. You can also contact Bantam Bagels Customer Service for a replacement coupon.

Allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning, although most children with this allergy do outgrow it. The symptoms of an allergy to egg can include skin inflammation, hives, nasal congestion, sneezing, cramps, nausea, vomiting. diarrhea, asthma signs and symptoms including wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis.