Bebe au Lait Teethers Recalled For Possible Choking Hazard

Bebe au Lait Teethers are being recalled for a possible choking hazard. The string that connects the beads on the teether can break, which will release the beads. There have been no injuries reported connected to this problem, but the company has received six reports of detached bands, and one child placed a bead in their mouth. The recalling firm is Bebe au Lait of Santa Clara, California.

About 8,600 units were sold in the United States, and 10 units were sold in Canada. The teether were available for purchase at Target and various other stores nationwide. They were also sold online at the company’s website, at Zulily, and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.00. This product was manufactured in China.

The recall is for 12 different types of wooden teeters, which are made in shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers, and dinosaurs. The teethers measure 3-inches by 3-inches by 1-inch and are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of these date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

The recalled products include wooden teethers in these shapes: Butterfly and Flower, Boat, Cactus, Dinosaur, Heart and Flower, Moon and Star, Owl, Rainbow, Starfish, Tropical Leaf, Turtle, and World. No other pictures of the teeters were available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Consumers should immediately take the tethers away from children. Contact the company for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.