Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

Q One Homemade Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix is being recalled in Canada for peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or fatal allergic reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Korea Food Trading Ltd.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, and is making sure that this item is removed from store shelves. Hoddeok is a type of filled pancake popular in Korea.

The recalled item is Q One Homemade Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix that is packaged in 400 gram boxes. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 801013 797596. All codes where peanut is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

If you are allergic to peanuts and you have purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Peanut allergies usually begin in childhood. They can be lifelong, although some people outgrow it. Symptoms of a peanut allergy can range from mild to severe. Mild symptoms include itching or tingling in the mouth, wheezing, tightening of the throat, a runny nose, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Life-threatening symptoms include swelling of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, dizziness, and lightheadedness.