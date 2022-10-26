Bombolo Biscotti Italian Cookies Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

by

Bombolo Biscotti Italian Cookies is being recalled because it contains walnuts, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sotto i Trulli Inc., doing business as Bombolo Biscotti.

The Assorted Italian Cookies actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies, which were made with walnuts. It was distributed to Publix Supermarkets in these cities: Lakeland Florida, Orlando Florida, Deerfield Florida, Atlanta Georgia, and McLeansville North Carolina. No image was provided on the recall notice.

The recalled product is Bombolo Biscotti Assorted Italian Cookies that are packaged in a 16 ounce clear plastic clamshell with the Bombolo Biscotti label. The lot number that is printed on the case label is 092222. The expiration date of 04/05/2023 (April 5, 2023) is printed on the top of the package. The UPC number, stamped on the bottom of the package, is 852158002272.

The recall was triggered when one of the store employees discovered that Italian Wedding Cookies were incorrectly labeled as Assorted Italian Cookies in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.