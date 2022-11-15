Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes Recalled For Pecans

by

Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes are being recalled because they may contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Boston Baking of Boston, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes that were sold at select Whole Foods Market stores in these states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York. The recalled product is packaged in a 3 ounce clear plastic package that is marked with “Packed On” dates of 10/17/22 through 11/10/22, and sell by dates of 10/22/22 through 11/15/22. The UPC number that is stamped on the back label is (01)00238543000007(3904)0019900. Each cake sells for $1.99.

The recall was triggered when a Whole Foods team member saw that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not include pecans in the ingredient list. This problem was caused by an isolated error in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to pecans, do not eat it. You can throw the cakes away in a sealed packaged inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.