Botanic Choice Prune & Senna Softgels Recalled For Peanuts

Botanic Choice Prune & Senna Softgels, a dietary supplement, is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Indiana Botanic Gardens of Indiana.

This dietary supplement was sold nationally in the company’s retail stores and also through online and mail orders. The recalled product, Indiana Botanic Choice Prune & Senna Softgels, is packaged in a 30 count white plastic bottle with an orange and green label. The lot code that is printed on the label is 6105193 and the manufacutring date is 03-2022.

The recall was launched after the company found that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. The problem was caused by accidental contamination of one of the raw materials in the product.

If you purchased this supplement and are allergic to peanuts, do not consume it. You can throw the supplement away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.