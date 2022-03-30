Bravo Packing Ordered to Stop Distribution of Adulterated Pet Food

by

Bravo Packing has been ordered by the courts to stop distributing pet food adulterated with Salmonella bacteria. This order was on behalf of the FDA. The complaint was filed on March 15, 2022 and alleges that Bravo Packing violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by distributing animal food that was contaminated with pathogens, and by causing animal food to become adulterated while it was held for sale.

Samples that were collected by the FDA during inspections of the Bravo facility in July 2019 and April 2021 allegedly contained Salmonella, a pathogen that can cause serious illness in both pets and humans. Salmonella can be transferred to people from animal food through handling of the food or through direct contact with infected animals.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said in a statement, “Animal food manufacturers must ensure that their products are safe. The department will continue to work closely with the FDA to ensure that pet food is manufactured in compliance with the law.”

In 2018 2019, and 2021, pet food produced by Bravo Packing was recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The 2021 recall was for all Bravo Packing pet food and bones in all package sizes.

Director Steven Solomon, DVM, MPH of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine said in a statement, “The food we give our pets should be safe for them to eat and safe for people to handle. The FDA has taken this action to protect public health because, despite multiple inspections, notifications of violations and recalls, this firm continued to operate under insanitary conditions and produce pet food contaminated with harmful bacteria. We will not tolerate firms that put people or animals at risk and will take enforcement actions when needed.”

The defendants have agreed to settle the suit and be bound by a consent decree of permanent injunction. The company must stop receiving, processing, manufacturing, storing, packing, holding, and distributing adulterated pet food until they take specific remedial measures and demonstrate to the FDA that they will comply with federal law.