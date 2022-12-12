ByHeart Infant Formula Powder Recalled For Possible Cronobacter

by

ByHeart Infant formula powder has been recalled for possible Cronobacter contamination. None of the distributed ByHeart products have tested positive for the pathogen. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been received to date. And this recall is not related to ByHeart’s manufacturing facility that is located in Reading, Pennsylvania. The facility is running.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company is recaling five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months for potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. The formula is packaged in 24 ounce containers.

The formula was distributed directly to consumers in the United States. You can identify the formula by the number that is stamped on the bottom of the can. The recalled product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 printed with the use by dates of 01 JAN 24 or 01 JUL 24.

ByHeart owns all of its manufacturing supply chain except the final canning, which is conducted by a third-party packager. One test sample collected from that packaging facility tested positive for Cronobacter. All product that was packaged that day, and the first production on the next day, was not distributed. The company is recalling all product produced during the entire production run out of an abundance of caution.

The recall notice states that if a baby has already consumed all of the formula, “there is no reason for concern, and no additional action is needed.” If you are concerned about this issue, contact your pediatrician.

Cronobacter can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants and children. The symptoms of these infections can include irritability, poor feeding, temperature changes, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, and jaundice. This infection can also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

If you have this ByHeart infant formula powder in your home, stop using it immediately. Throw the formula away in a secure trash can, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.