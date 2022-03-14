Cavendish Farms Classic Hash Brown Patties Recalled For Allergens

by

Cavendish Farms Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties are being recalled in Canada for wheat and barley, which are two food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Cavendish Farms Corporation.

The recalled products are Cavendish Farms Classic Hash Brown Patties that are packaged in 1.2 kilogram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 56210 26106 9, and the codes stamped on the label are BB/MA 2024 FE 14. Also recalled is no name Potato Patties that are also packaged in 1.2 kilogram containers. The UPC number stamped on that product label is 0 60383 01048 5 and the codes are BB/MA 2023 AU 04 LB, BB/MA 2023 AU 05 LB, and BB/MA 2023 AU 06 LB.

These recalled potato patties were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba at the retail level. they may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Agency’s Inspection Activities. An investigation has been launchd which may lead to the recall of more products.

If you purchased these products and cannot consume wheat or barley for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.