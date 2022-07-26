Chocolate Products Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Allergens

by

Two chocolate products are being recalled in Canada for undeclared allergens: one for milk, and the other for milk and hazelnut, or tree nuts. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the companies to date in either recall situation.

The first recall is for Organic Traditions dark chocolate nut products, for undeclared milk and hazelnut. The two recalled products are Dark Chocolate Almonds that is packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 27733 00705 4. The lot code is L220111065 and the expiration date is 03/2023. The second product is Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts with Chili that is packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 27733 00703 0, the lot number is L211122198, and the expiration date is 02/2023. They were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalling firm is Advantage Health Matters, Inc.

The second chocolate products recall is for That’s it Dark Chocolate Truffles in two flavors. These products contain undeclared milk and were also sold nationally at the retail level. They are Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles in 100 gram packages, with UPC number 8 50013 71693 7 stamped on the label. All codes where milk is not declared are included in this recall. The second item is Dark Chocolate Date Truffles, also in 100 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 8 50013 71690 6, and all codes where milk are not declared are included.

If you bought any of these products and are allergic to milk and/or hazelnuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.