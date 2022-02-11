Concord Farms Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Concord Farms Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice states that “No infections or illnesses have been reported or confirmed.” The recalling company is Concord farms of Vernon, California. The mushrooms were imported from Korea.

The recalled item is Concord Farms Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 5.25 ounce (150 gram) plastic bags that are bright blue and transparent. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 001958939091. No other codes are on the package other than the lot code 045633. The words “fresh enoki mushrooms” are printed on the bag. This lot was distributed from California to retail stores through produce distributor.

The recall notice also states that the bacteria can be destroyed and risk of infection eliminated by thorough cooking to 165°F. That is true, however, the risk of cross-contamination between the uncooked mushrooms and kitchen surfaces and other foods does exist.

The contamination was discovered by California Department of Public Health sampling. Enoki mushrooms are white and long and thin, with tiny caps. The distribution of this product has been suspended.

If you purchased these enoki mushrooms, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the mushrooms since this pathogen can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Empty the fridge, wipe down all packages with the solution and clean the inside. Dry everything with paper towels. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and after after you finish cleaning and after you handle the mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses are most likely to become seriously ill if they contract this infection. Symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, which may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.