Consumer Advisory For Cyclospora in Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts

A consumer advisory for possible cyclospora in Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts has been issued by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. This product was sourced from Ocean Mist Farms of Castroville, California and was grown in Coachella, California. No illnesses associated with the consumption of this product have been reported at this time in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the parasite in the product during routine testing.

The Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts are packaged in 22 ounce plastic bags. The product has the code “22RHDM2L” and a harvest date of “MAR 10.” The product was sold at these locations in Minnesota:

Bob’s Produce Ranch in Fridley

Brink’s Market in Chisago City

Coborn’s Grocery in Hastings

Daggett’s Fresh Foods in Hinckley

Driskill’s Downtown Market in Hopkins

Festival Foods in Andover

Festival Foods in Bloomington

Festival Foods in Hugo

Festival Foods in Lexington

Festival Foods in White Bear Lake

Festival Foods in Brooklyn Park

Jerry’s Market in North Branch

Jubilee Foods in Mound

King’s County Market in Andover

King’s County Market in St. Francis

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods in Maplewood

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods in South St. Paul

Kowalski’s Market in Eagan

Kowalski’s Market in Excelsior

Kowalski’s Market in Eden Prairie

Kowalski’s Market on Grand in St. Paul

Kowalski’s Market on Chicago in Minneapolis

Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale in Minneapolis

Kowalski’s Market in Oak Park Heights

Kowalski’s Market in Shoreview

Kowalski’s Market in White Bear Lake

Kowalski’s Market in Woodbury

Longfellow Market in Minneapolis

Mackenthun’s Foods in Waconia

North Market in Minneapolis

Oxendale’s Market Randolph in St. Paul

Speedy Market in St. Paul

Super One Plaza in Duluth

Super One West in Duluth

Super One in Two Harbors

If you purchased Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts with those code numbers at any of those venues, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.

If you ate this romaine lettuce, monitor your health for the symptoms of cyclospora, which can take up to two weeks to appear. This symptoms include watery and explosive diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, weight loss, and loss of appetite. If not treated, symptoms can last for months.