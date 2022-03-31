Consumer Advisory For Cyclospora in Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts

A consumer advisory for possible cyclospora in Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts has been issued by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. This product was sourced from Ocean Mist Farms of Castroville, California and was grown in Coachella, California. No illnesses associated with the consumption of this product have been reported at this time in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the parasite in the product during routine testing.
The Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts are packaged in 22 ounce plastic bags. The product has the code “22RHDM2L” and a harvest date of “MAR 10.” The product was sold at these locations in Minnesota:
Bob’s Produce Ranch in Fridley
Brink’s Market in Chisago City
Coborn’s Grocery in Hastings
Daggett’s Fresh Foods in Hinckley
Driskill’s Downtown Market in Hopkins
Festival Foods in Andover
Festival Foods in Bloomington
Festival Foods in Hugo
Festival Foods in Lexington
Festival Foods in White Bear Lake
Festival Foods in Brooklyn Park
Jerry’s Market in North Branch
Jubilee Foods in Mound
King’s County Market in Andover
King’s County Market in St. Francis
Knowlan’s Fresh Foods in Maplewood
Knowlan’s Fresh Foods in South St. Paul
Kowalski’s Market in Eagan
Kowalski’s Market in Excelsior
Kowalski’s Market in Eden Prairie
Kowalski’s Market on Grand in St. Paul
Kowalski’s Market on Chicago in Minneapolis
Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale in Minneapolis
Kowalski’s Market in Oak Park Heights
Kowalski’s Market in Shoreview
Kowalski’s Market in White Bear Lake
Kowalski’s Market in Woodbury
Longfellow Market in Minneapolis
Mackenthun’s Foods in Waconia
North Market in Minneapolis
Oxendale’s Market Randolph in St. Paul
Speedy Market in St. Paul
Super One Plaza in Duluth
Super One West in Duluth
Super One in Two Harbors
If you purchased Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts with those code numbers at any of those venues, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.
If you ate this romaine lettuce, monitor your health for the symptoms of cyclospora, which can take up to two weeks to appear. This symptoms include watery and explosive diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, weight loss, and loss of appetite. If not treated, symptoms can last for months.
