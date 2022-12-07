Cranberry Sweets Mint Meltaways Recalled For Peanuts

by

Cranberry Sweets Mint Meltaways are being recalled because they may contain undeclared peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Cranberry Sweets & More of Coos Bay, Oregon.

The recalled product is Cranberry Sweets Mint Meltaways that was sold in retail stores in Oregon and Washington. They were also sold through mail order from September 21, 2022 to December 6, 2022. The cookies are packaged in clear cellophane bags in 4 ounce and 8 ounce sizes. These products have no UPC number.

The front label is printed with the words “Mint Meltaways” and the back label is printed with the words “Heirloom Mint Meltaways.” The lot number 032123 is stamped on the bottom of the package.

The recall was issued when the company discovered that there are actually Peanut Butter Meltaways packaged inside packaging labeled as Heirloom Mint Meltaways, so peanuts are not declared on the label. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the packaging process. The problem has been corrected and the company has added more safety checks.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.