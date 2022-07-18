Crown Prince Smoked Baby Clams Recalled For PFAS Chemicals

by

Crown Prince Smoked Baby Clams are being recalled because they contain detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that can cause serious health problems, according to FDA test results. The FDA recently released results about PFAS in seafood, stating that clams imported from China were a particular concern. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Crown Prince, Inc.

PFAS are man made chemicals that are used in consumer and industrial products. They can accumulate in the environment and in the human body. Exposure to these chemicals is linked to increased cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, development effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in some types of cancer.

The recalled product is Crown Prince Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil that is packaged in 3 ounce cans. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 73230 00853 5. The item was sold nationwide in natural food stores, grocery stores, and was also sold through online retailers.

Crown Prince issued this voluntary recall after learning of FDA test results. If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.