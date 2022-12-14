Cryptosporidium Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Sick Calves

by

A cryptosporidium outbreak in Michigan is linked to a group of sick calves, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 have been identified in this outbreak. One person has been confirmed with the infection, four people are probable cases, and there are seven suspect cases. The patients live in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties in Michigan. The location of the calves was not identified in the outbreak notice.

The patients got sick between November 15, 2022 and November 21, 2022. They experienced diarrhea and other symptoms of cryptosporidiosis, including nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps or pain, dehydration, fever, and weight loss. These symptoms can last for several weeks. There is treatment available, and patients should access medical care, especially if the symptoms go on for some time.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that is found in he feces of infected animals and people. Livestock, such as the calves linked to this outbreak, can be infected even if they seem perfectly healthy. The parasite is not spread through properly cooked meat from animals or pasteurized milk or other dairy products.

If you work around livestock, there are ways to protect yourself. Always wash your hands thoroughly withs soap and water after touching calves and other livestock. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will not kill the Cryptosporidium parasite.

Clean and disinfect any items that could be contaminated with manure. Do not eat foods in areas with manure from calves or other livestock. Do not eat or drink raw, or unpasteurized milk, or raw or unpasteurized dairy products. And always have sick livestock evaluated by a veterinarian.

If you have been sick with these symptoms and have been around calves, see your doctor. You may be part of this cryptosporidium outbreak in Michigan.