Cuisinart Compact Blender Recalled For Laceration Hazard

Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juice Extractor Combo is being recalled because it poses a laceration hazard. The nut that holds the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when the appliance is being used. If the person operating the blender comes into contact with the loose blade they can injure themselves. The recalling firm is Conair of Stamford, Connecticut.

The firm has received three reports of incidents where the blade detached during use. In one instance, the blade perforated the blender container. No injures have been reported to date. The product was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is the Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450. The model number is printed on the label on the bottom of the base and is also on the original packaging. The blades are silver colored stainless steel with a black plastic center hub. Cuisinart is printed on the front and the bottom of the compact blender combo.

About 66,000 of these items were sold in the United States, and about 1,500 were sold in Canada. They were available at Crate & Barrel and other department, gourmet, and specialty stores nationwide. The blender combos were also sold online at Amazon, Macy’s, Kohls, and other online retailers from November 2021 through August 2022 for about $80.00.

If you purchased this product, stop using the blender part of the combo and contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly. You will receive instructions about how to install the replacement blade assembly after you verify disposal of the existing blade assembly. The juice extractor is not part of this recall and you can still use it.