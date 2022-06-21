DEMDACO Microwavable Bowl Holders Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

DEMDACO Microwavable Bowl Holders are being recalled because they can be a fire hazard and may cause burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have been three reports of charring from the bowl holders catching fire, but no injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Demdaco of Leawood, Kansas. The holders were imported from India.

About 56,200 of these holders were sold in the United States, and 369 were sold in Canada. They were available at gift shops, hardware stores, florists, drug stores, and pharmacies nationwide and also sold online at Demdaco.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and Zulily.com from June 2020 through March 2022 for about $23.

The problem is that the fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minute time span. The recall is for Demdaco microwavable bowl holders that are made of cotton and linen. The holders measure 6.5 inches square for the small size and 8 inches square for the large size. They were sold in 27 designs. DEMDACO is printed on the tag that is sewn into the side of the holder. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the CPSC web site.

Consumers should immediately stop using these microwavable bowl holders, and contact Demdaco for a full refund. You can also return the bowl holder to the place of purchase for a refund, or request free return shipping from the company.