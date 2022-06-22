Deskins Peanut Butter Candies Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Deskins Peanut Butter Candies are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. They were made with Jif peanut butter that is linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states and has hospitalized two. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Deskins Candies of Bluefield, West Virginia.

These Deskins peanut butter candies are all packaged in 16 ounce clear plastic clamshells. They include Peanut Butter Fudge with UPC number 7 33980 12311 7 and expiration date 6/26, Peanut Butter No Bakes with UPC number 7 33980 12331 7 and expiration date 6/21, Peanut Butter Pinwheel with UPC number 7 33980 12314 7 and expiration date 6/16, and Chocolate No Bakes with UPC number 7 33980 12334 7 and expiration date 6/26. They were sold in these stores: Merchants Distributor Inc. in Hickory, North Carolina; Kroger in Salem, Virginia; Grants Supermarket in West Virginia and Virginia, and Goodsons Supermarket in West Virginia.

The coding is located on the top of the plastic clamshell beside the label. The company has ceased production and destroyed all products that are under recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.