Dierbergs Spiral Pasta Salads Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Dierbergs Spiral Pasta Salads are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Dierbergs Markets.

These salads were produced on May 13, 2022 and sent to stores on Saturday, May 14, 2022. They have been removed from store shelves. The Dierberegs Spiral Pasta Salads were distributed to Dierbergs stores in these locations in the St. Louis, Missouri area: 94 Crossing, Arnold, Bogey Hills, Brentwood, Clarkson, Deer Creek, Des Peres, Fenton, Lake St. Louis, Market Place, Telegraph, Warson Woods, Wentzville, and Wildwood.

A deli manager at one of the stores discovered that Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Salad was mislabeled as Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad. The Broccoli salad contains egg that is not declared on the label.

The recalled products include Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad in 12 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 23114500000 and the sell by date is 5/31/22. Also recalled is Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad that is packaged in a 2 pound Family Pack. The UPC number for that product is 23114500000, and the sell by date is also 5/31/22.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.