Dole Classic Chicken Caesar Salad Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

Dole Classic Chicken Caesar Salad is being recalled because it contains anchovies, egg, and wheat, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as people with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this salad. No illnesses or adverse reasons have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Safeway Fresh Food LLC of Vineland, New Jersey.

About 717 pounds of Dole Classic Chicken Caesar Salad is recalled. The ready to eat salad was produced on April 19, 2022. The recalled product is 13.6 ounce plastic bowls containing Dole Fresh Takes Classic Chicken Caesar Salad. The product has a use by date of 05/05/2022 (May 5, 2022). The lot code on the top of the front label is S109000 1.

The salad has the establishment number “EST. 40283” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then further distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when a customer told the company that thee product had the wrong ingredient statement label on the bottom of the bowl. FSIS thinks that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posted on the USDA web site.

If you bought this item and cannot consume anchovies, egg, or wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.