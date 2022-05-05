Elite Chocolate Products Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Some Elite Chocolate Products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The recalling firm is Foodfest International 2000 Inc.

You can see the long list of Elite Chocolate products that are included in this recall at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website, along with the package size, UPC number, and codes. Some of the recalled products include Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa, Nimnims – Colorful Button Shaped Milk Chocolate Candies, Chocolate Fingers, PesekZman Classic – Hazelnut & Cocoa Flavors Spread, Snap-White & Milk Chocolate Bar, Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate, Shtix Reva Le Sheva – Hazelnut, PesekZman Wafer Rolls – Milk Chocolate Covered Rolled Wafer with Hazelnut Cream, and Taami White – Rice Crisps Nougat & Caramel Bar Covered in White Chocolate, among others. There are ten pages of recalled items.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more items. If this happens, the public will be informed through updated food recall warnings.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you bought any, do not eat them. You can throw the candy away in a double bagged or sealed package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin six hours to six days after consumption of contaminated food. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. Most people recover without medical care, but some, especially those in high risk groups, can become ill enough to require hospitalization.