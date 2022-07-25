Enjoy Life Expands Recall of Bakery Products For Foreign Material

by

Enjoy Life expands recall of bakery products because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of plastic. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. The original recall, issued on June 30, 2022 but published on the FDA web site on July 12, 2022, included 13 kinds of cookies, brownies, and breakfast bars. No injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC.

The newly recalled product is Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies that are packaged in 6 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0094 0757, and the use by date is 2/3/2023.

The other changes include new “best by” dates for three specific products. They are Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle in 6 ounce packages, with best by date 2/4/2023, Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, in 8.8 ounce packages with best by date 2/3/2023, and Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, in 8.8 ounce containers, with best by date 2/3/2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These items are sold online in the United States and are also available for purchase in retail stores. If you purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.