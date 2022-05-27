Euphoria Chocolate Truffles and Meltaways Recalled For Salmonella

by

Euphoria Chocolate Truffles and Meltaways are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled Jif peanut butter. A Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak is linked to some Jif products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene, Oregon.

The Euphoria chocolate truffles and other candies were sold in Oregon at the Euphoria Chocolate store’s display case, and also sold from retailers and supermarkets in Oregon from February 17, 2022 to May 20, 2022.

The recalled products include Peanut Butter Classic Truffles in a 12 pack container, with UPC number 5046907226 and best by dates of March 15, 2022 through June 20, 2022; Peanut Butter Classic Truffles in a 64 pack container, with UPC number 5046907225 and best by dates of March 15, 2022 through June 20, 2022; Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways sold in 70 count pack size container, with UPC number 5046901342 and best by dates of October 16, 2022 through January 10, 2023; and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways in a 70 count package, with UPC number 5046901343 and best by dates of October 16, 2022 through January 10, 2023.

The products contain the Jif 96 ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter Twin Pack. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.