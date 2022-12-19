Everland Organic Coconut Chocolate Bark Recalled For Milk

by

Everland Organic Coconut Chocolate Bark is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this candy. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Java Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.

The recalled product is Everland Organic Coconut Chocolate Bark that is packaged in 113 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 59443 25382 5. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in this recall. The candy was sold in British Columbia and Alberta at the retail level, and it was also sold online.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted on the CFIA recall page.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund, or you can throw it away in a secure trash can.