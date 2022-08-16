Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit Recalled For Allergens

by

Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit is being recalled because it may contain milk and egg, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone with lactose intolerance, could have a severe reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fifth Season.

Milk and egg may be in the dressing packet that is packaged within the kit. The recalled product is Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit. The package size was not included in the recall details. The best by dates for this product are 16-AUG-2022 1, and 15-AUG-2022 0. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 52070008147. The salad kits were shipped to retail outlets in Ohio, Michigan, and New York between August 4, 2022 and August 12, 2022.

The issue was discovered during routine quality control protocols. The company is working to resolve the issue.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk or egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.