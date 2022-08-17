First Choice Glass Baby Bottles Recalled For Violation of Lead Ban

by

First Choice Glass Baby Bottles that were sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled because they violate the Federal Lead Content Ban. The recall is for NUK-branded Firsts Choice Glass Baby Bottles that were manufactured for the UK market only and were not intended for sale in the United States.

The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for infants 0 to 6 months old. The bottles are 240 mL size. The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale is on the bottle in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. The bottles were manufactured by Mapa GmbH of Zeven, Germany, and imported by Astir Care Ltd. of Birmingham, Great Britain.

They were sold online at Amazon from January 2018 through May 2022 for about $20.00. About 100 bottles were sold in the United States, and about 77 were sold in Canada.

The markings on the outside of the bottles contain levels of lead that exceed the lead content ban. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Contact NUK for information on how to return the bottle and get a refund. Do not throw the bottles away in the trash.

Lead is a heavy metal. It is toxic and can cause serious adverse health issues if ingested by young children. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Even a small amount of lead can cause health problems. Long term symptoms of exposure to lead can lead to reduced IQ, behavioral and developmental disorders, learning difficulties, and delay in growth.