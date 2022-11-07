FUUL Lamp Oil Recalled For Lack of Child Resistant Packaging

by

FUUL Lamp Oil is being recalled because of failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and violation of FHSA labeling requirements. That means this product poses a poisoning risk to children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with with problem. The recalling importing firm is FHS Retail Corporation of Lakewood, New Jersey. This product was manufactured in China.

The product sold was exclusively at Amazon from March 2021 through September 2022 for about $5.00. The manufacturer is Tangshan Burak Hotel Supplies Co., and H&H Supplies Co. Ltd. of China.

The recalled product is FUUL Lamp Oil. It is packaged in 1.9 liter containers. The Pure Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil is in a clear plastic bottle-like container with a square base and a white cap. The container label has the brand “FUUL” followed by “Intense Heat,” the product name “Liquid Paraffin Lamp Oil,” and the descriptors “Pure, Colorless, Smokeless,” and “1.9 Liter (.5 Gallons).” The label also includes the warning “Product contains petroleum distillates. Harmful or fatal if swallowed. KEEP OUT OF REACH of children or pets.”

The product contains low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia or pulmonary damage which can be fatal. The label violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting mandatory information on the package.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Store it in a safe location, out of reach of children. Contact FHS Retail for a full refund. Email written affirmation that you have disposed of this product, along with a photo.