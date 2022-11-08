Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies Recalled For Salmonella

by

Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been confirmed or reported rot the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V.

The recalled product is Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies, Naturally and Artificially Flavored, that are packaged in 15.5 ounce, 6 count cardboard boxes. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 86700 10132 4. The best before dates on the product are 28MAR23, 5MY228001, 28MAR23, and 6MY128101

The company initiated this voluntary recall. The cookies were distributed in California and Texas and may have reached customers through select retail stores, which were not named in the recall notice.

The company is working with the FDA to investigate this issue. They also are ensuring that this recalled product is removed from store shelves and is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

If you purchased these cookies, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them to others cannot access them, or you take take the cookies back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take six hours to six days to appear. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.