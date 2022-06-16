General Mills Dibz Lunch Blox Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

General Mills Dibz Lunch Blox is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was not posted on the FDA’s regular food recall page but on the special Access Data site. This site does not say whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these items.

The General Mills Dibz Lunch Blox product contains entree, grain, veggie, and fruit. Twenty units have been recalled. The ID numbers for the recalled products are 1016.2, 1017.3, 1025.1, 1026.2, 1026.3, 1029.2, 1029.3, 1032.3, 1032.4, 1033.1, 1034.3, 1034.4, 1035.1, 1036.4. 1036.5, 1038.3, 1042.1, 1046.1, 1050.2, and 1051.2. They were distributed in these states: California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them and do not serve them to your child. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container inside a secure trash can so other people and animals can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items. You may also want to clean the area where you sold them with soap and water.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take six hours to six days to appear. Most people recover on their own without medical attention, but some people do require hospitalization, usually for dehydration. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. If you or your child is experiencing these symptoms, call your doctor.