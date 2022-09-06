GFS Canada Split Top Brioche Buns Recalled For Pathogens

by

GFS Canada Split Top Brioche Buns are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Cronobacter and Clostridium botulinum bacteria. These buns were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in Ontario. The recalling firm is GFS Canada.

The recalled product is 4 Inch Split Top Brioche Style Bun that is packaged in 13.12 pound containers. The code on the product is 2022 OCT 27, and the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 11138 50173 6.

This product should not be used, sold, or distributed. If you purchased this Split Top Brioche Buns product, throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Cronobacter is a pathogen that usually causes illness in infants and people with compromised immune systems. Symptoms of cronobacter infection usually begin six hours to six days after infection, and can include blood in bowel movements, nausea, vomiting, and irritability and crying in infants.

Clostridium botulinum is a pathogen that produces the botulinum toxin. A small amount of this toxin can be deadly. Normal cooking temperatures will kill the bacteria but not the spores it develops. The toxin is destroyed at temperatures of 176°F and higher.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning include blurred or double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Paralysis progresses downward through the body in a symmetrical manner, and eventually the muscles controlling the lungs are affected. There is an antidote to the toxin, but it must be given intravenously in a hospital setting.