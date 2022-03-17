Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency recall notice. These mushrooms were sold in British Columbia at the retail level and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.

The recalled product is Golden Medal Enoki Mushrooms (Chinese characters only) that are packaged in 200 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 953150 100684, and the code on the product is 300511.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. A food safety investigation has begun, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be notified by updated food recall warnings. The CFIA is also making sure that the company is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first, since the possibility of cross-contamination is too great. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the mushrooms, since this pathogen can grow at refrigerator temperatures. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.