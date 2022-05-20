Hawthorne Valley Association Raw Milk Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Hawthorne Valley Association raw milk in New York is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk.

The Association is located at 327 Route 21C in Ghent, New York in Columbia County. A sample of the milk that was collected by an inspector tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The producer was notified of a presumptive positive test on May 5, 2022, and testing concluded on May 12, 2022 confirmed the presence of this pathogen. The producer is prohibited from selling raw milk until further sampling indicate that the product is free from harmful bacteria.

Pasteurization of milk kills bacteria that cause human illness, including Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter. It also destroys pathogens that cause tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

If you purchased raw milk from that association immediately dispose of it. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes grows at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you consumed this milk, you should monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. That’s how long the incubation period can be, although most people start feeling sick within a couple of weeks.

Symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, and neck stiffness, often preceded by abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel like they have a mild case of the flu, but this infection can cause stillbirth and miscarriage.

Listeriosis can have severe health consequences for the elderly, the very young, people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems, and pregnant women. If you do feel sick, contact your doctor as soon as possible.