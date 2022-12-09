Health Alert For Seville Spread by Yellow House Cheese in OH

by

A health alert has been issued for Seville Spread in two flavors, by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The product was not tested for antibiotics, and there are no pasteurization records for the milk that was used to make the cheese.

All milk that is used to make dairy products in that state must be tested for the presence of antibiotics before processing. People who are allergic to some types of antibiotics could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. And the milk that is used to make this type of soft cheese must be pasteurized. Unpasteurized milk may contain harmful pathogens such as Campylobacter, Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, and E. coli that can make you very sick.

The recalled products are Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon. The batch number is 221112. The cheese was made by Yellow House Cheese that is located at 9733 Wooster Pike in Seville, Ohio. The cheese spreads were packaged in clear plastic containers that weigh betwenen 4 ounces to 8 ounces each. The spread was sold in the Medina County area in Ohio.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, after double bagging it or wrapping it in foil so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the store were you bought it for a full refund.