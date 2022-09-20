Healthy Choice Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls Recalled

by

Healthy Choice Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC of Harlingen, Texas.

About 22,061 pounds of this frozen beef product are included in this recall. The recalled product is Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef that is packaged in 9.25 ounce cartons. The lot code 5246220320 is stamped on the label. The best if used by date for this item is 04-18-2023.

The recalled product has the establishment number “34622” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the end flap of the carton. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons actually contained a chicken-based product. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list for this item will be published on the USDA web site.

FSIS ic concerned that this product is in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have it.

If you did buy Healthy Choice Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls with those specific numbers and dates, and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.