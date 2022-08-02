HEB Creamy Creations Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled For Wheat

by

HEB Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is being recalled for wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who has celiac disease or who is allergic to wheat could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this ice cream. The recalling company is H-E-B.

The recalled product is HEB Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream that is packaged in 1/2 gallon tubs. the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 4122048399 and the best by date is 06 Jan 23.

The ice cream was sold in Texas and Mexico at HEB stores, and it was also sold at Mi Tienda stores in Texas. All of the affected product has been removed from store shelves, but consumers may still have some in their home freezers.

If you bought this ice cream and cannot eat wheat for any reason, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a wheat allergy include itching, swelling, and irritation in the mouth; headache; nasal congestion; itching, hives, or rash on the skin; nausea, cramps, and vomiting; diarrhea; headache; or difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor.