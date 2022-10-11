HEB Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

HEB Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

No reports of adverse reactions or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Bakkavor USA of Jessup, Pennsylvania. You can see pictures of the recalled product at the FDA web site.

The soup is mislabeled because the label on the item is for Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans, which does not have milk as an ingredient. The recalled item is HEB Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup that is packaged in 32 ounce containers. It was sold at HEB stores in Texas. The product has a best by date of 12/2/2022 and does not have a milk allergen statement on the label.

The root cause investigation is ongoing. The company found that the front label was wrong. The soup was produced on 9/15/2022.

The recall notice states that if you purchased the 32 ounce Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans or Tomato Basil Soup, and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.