Hempvana Pain Relief Products Recalled For No Child Resistant Package

Hempvana pain relief products are being recalled because they do not meet the child resistant packaging requirement, which poses a risk of poisoning to children. No injuries or poisoning cases have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Telebrands Corporation of Fairfield, New Jersey.

These products were manufactured in the United States. About 183,000 items are recalled. The products contain the substance lidocaine, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Children can be harmed by swallowing these products or placing them on their skin.

The UPC number is on the bottom panel of the package for the jars and for the lotion, it’s on the label on the back of the product. The recalled products include Hempvana Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine that is packaged in a 4 ounce jar with a twist-off lid and green and red label. The item number is 15436 and the UPC number is 097298053542. Also recalled is Hampvana Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine, in 4 ounce jars with a twist off lid and green and purple label. The UPC number is 097298052583 and the item number is 14597.

Hempvana Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine in 4 ounce jars with a twist off ld and a green and orange label is recalled. The item number is 14460 and the UPC number is 097298052170. The last recalled item is Hampvana Pain Reliving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine, packaged in an 8 ounce bottle with a pump dispenser and green and red label. The item number is 15440 and the UPC number is 097298053566.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site. They were sold online at the company’s web site, as well as online at: Amazon, eBay, Walmart, AltMeyers, Bed Bath Home, Fred Meyer, Hamricks, Hannaford, Safeway, Rite Aid, CVS, and Boscovs. They were also sold in person at Walmart, AltMeyers, Fred Meyer, Hamricks, Hannaford, Safeway, Rite Aid, CVS, and Boscovs stores nationwide from April 2021 through January 2022 for about $20.00.

If you bought any of these Hempvana pain relief products, stop using them and store them in a safe place out of the sight and reach of young children. Contact Telebrands for information on how to safely dispose of these products and to get a free refund or a free child resistant closure for the jar. A digital coupon will also be provided.