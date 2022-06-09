Hisense Bottom Freezer French Door Refrigerators Recalled

by

Hisense Bottom Freezer French Door refrigerators are being recalled because they may pose an impact injury hazard. The refrigerators were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores. The door hinge can break, so the door can detach when the consumer tries to open the doors. There have been 139 reports of the doors loosening or detaching, and five injury reports, including foot bruises and lacerations. The recalling firm is Hisense USA of Suwanee, Georgia.

The refrigerators were sold nationwide and online at Lowe’s stores from August 2020 through February 2022 for about $1500.00. The recall is for Hisense USA’s 26.6 cubic foot capacity stainless steel French door refrigerators with ice maker. The model number of this product is HRF266N6CSE and the cereal numbers that are recalled are C2020050100001 through C2020123109000. The brand name, model number, and serial numbers are printed on a label that is on the left side of the refrigerator’s interior, above th water dispenser.

Visit the Hisense web site to check to see if your refrigeaoewtr is included in this recall. The fridges are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high. The refrigerators were manufactured in China. About 55,200 refrigerators are recalled in the United States, and 78 are recalled in Canada.

If you did buy this particular Hisense Bottom Freezer French Door refrigerator, with the named model number and serial numbers, stop using the refrigerator immediately if the doors fail to open or don’t close normally, until they are repaired. Contact Hisense USA to schedule a free in-home service appointment to have the repairs done.