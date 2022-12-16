Innovasian Crispy Chicken with Almonds Recalled For Shrimp

by

Innovasian Crispy Chicken with Almonds is being recalled because it contains shrimp, or shellfish, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Mountain View Packaging of Boise, Idaho.

The frozen, ready to eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entree products were produced on November 17, 2022. The recalled product is Innovasian Crispy Chicken with Almonds Entree that is packaged in 18.5 ounce containers. The lot code on the label is 22321-1, and the UPC number printed on the product is 695119120499. The best by date on the label is 05/24/2023. About 6,013 pounds of this item are included in this recall.

This product has the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the package, but there is no establishment number stamped in it. This product was shipped to retail locations nationwide. The government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to ensure that this product is no longer available for purchase.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that a consumer complaint was received reporting that there was shrimp in the product. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this product.

If you do have it, you are urged not to consume it. You can throw this Crispy Chicken away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.